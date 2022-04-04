Ramadan cookbook: Pakoray

Ingredients:

For the batter:



1 cup gram flour

1 cup water

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon red chili powder

pinch of baking soda

thinly sliced green peppers

chopped cilantro

3 cups oil for frying

You can use several vegetables to dip in this batter and deep fry. We used eggplants, baby spinach leaves, and potatoes.

Cooking instructions:

