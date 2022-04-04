Ramadan cookbook: Pakoray
Ingredients:
For the batter:
- 1 cup gram flour
- 1 cup water
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon red chili powder
- pinch of baking soda
- thinly sliced green peppers
- chopped cilantro
- 3 cups oil for frying
You can use several vegetables to dip in this batter and deep fry. We used eggplants, baby spinach leaves, and potatoes.
Cooking instructions:
- First, pour one cup of gram flour and one cup of water. Make a thick paste. Adjust water to your liking.
- Add salt, red chili powder, and a pinch of baking soda. Mix. Make a smooth batter. Let it stand for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Heat 3 cups of oil in a deep frying pan.
- When the oil is hot enough, dip the vegetables in the batter, and then deep fry.
- Make sure they are golden brown when you take them out.
- Let them rest on a plate with paper towels.
- Eat with ketchup or chutney (our favorite brand is Swad’s Delhi Ki Chaat.)