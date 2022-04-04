© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Ramadan cookbook: Pakoray

Michigan Radio | By Nisa Khan
Published April 4, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT
Nisa Khan
Michigan Radio
A traditional Ramadan dish, pakora

Ingredients:

For the batter:

  • 1 cup gram flour
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon red chili powder
  • pinch of baking soda
  • thinly sliced green peppers
  • chopped cilantro
  • 3 cups oil for frying

You can use several vegetables to dip in this batter and deep fry. We used eggplants, baby spinach leaves, and potatoes.

Cooking instructions:

  1. First, pour one cup of gram flour and one cup of water. Make a thick paste. Adjust water to your liking.
  2. Add salt, red chili powder, and a pinch of baking soda. Mix. Make a smooth batter. Let it stand for 10 to 15 minutes.
  3. Heat 3 cups of oil in a deep frying pan.
  4. When the oil is hot enough, dip the vegetables in the batter, and then deep fry.
  5. Make sure they are golden brown when you take them out.
  6. Let them rest on a plate with paper towels.
  7. Eat with ketchup or chutney (our favorite brand is Swad’s Delhi Ki Chaat.)
Nisa Khan
Nisa Khan joins Michigan Radio as the station’s first full-time data reporter. In that capacity, she will be reporting on data-driven news stories as well as working with other news staff to acquire and analyze data in support of their journalism.
