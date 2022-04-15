Ramadan cookbook: Pottage
Ingredients:
- 3 pounds of spinach
- 650 grams of potatoes
- 500 grams of carrot
- 150 grams of green onions
- 300 grams of green pepper
- 400 grams of tomato
- 50 grams of garlic
- 1 tablespoon curry
- 12 cups of water
- 1/2 tablespoon of salt
- 1/2 cup of oil
Cooking Instructions:
- In a sauce pot, boil the spinach with half of the water for about 30 minutes.
- Then, add the carrot and potatoes and let them boil.
- After 15 minutes, add all other ingredients and let them cook until they get too soft .
- Blend and serve.