© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Ramadan cookbook: Pottage

Michigan Radio | By Nisa Khan,
Emma Ruberg
Published April 15, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT
Pottage
Featherstone Agency
/

Ingredients: 

  • 3 pounds of spinach
  • 650 grams of potatoes
  • 500 grams of carrot
  • 150 grams of green onions
  • 300 grams of green pepper
  • 400 grams of tomato 
  • 50 grams of garlic 
  • 1 tablespoon curry 
  • 12 cups of water 
  • 1/2 tablespoon of salt 
  • 1/2 cup of oil 

Cooking Instructions: 

  1. In a sauce pot, boil the spinach with half of the water for about 30 minutes. 
  2. Then, add the carrot and potatoes and let them boil. 
  3. After 15 minutes, add all other ingredients and let them cook until they get too soft .
  4. Blend and serve.
Community
Nisa Khan
Nisa Khan joins Michigan Radio as the station’s first full-time data reporter. In that capacity, she will be reporting on data-driven news stories as well as working with other news staff to acquire and analyze data in support of their journalism.
See stories by Nisa Khan
Emma Ruberg
Emma Ruberg joined Michigan Radio in January as the Digital News Intern. She recently graduated from the University of Michigan with a double major in political science and communications and previously worked as a Senior News Editor for The Michigan Daily covering government and public safety.
See stories by Emma Ruberg
Facts Matter - square (1).png