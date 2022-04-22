© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Community

Ramadan cookbook: Ashta shake

Michigan Radio | By Nisa Khan,
Emma Ruberg
Published April 22, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT
IMG_1285.JPG

Ingredients:

  • 3 scoops of Ashta ice cream
  • 2% milk
  • Whipped cream
  • Crushed pistachio
  • Maraschino cherry

Cooking instructions:

  1. Place three scoops of Ashta ice cream into a blender. You can purchase this ice cream from Booza Delight, who shared this recipe with us.
  2. Blend the ice cream with 2% milk until thick.
  3. Pour into a cup and top with whipped cream, crushed pistachio, and a cherry!

This recipe was shared by Yasser Hashwi, owner of Booza Delight in Dearborn Heights, who was also featured in an installment of Michigan Radio's Mornings in Michigan series.

Community ramadan
Nisa Khan
Nisa Khan joins Michigan Radio as the station’s first full-time data reporter. In that capacity, she will be reporting on data-driven news stories as well as working with other news staff to acquire and analyze data in support of their journalism.
Emma Ruberg
Emma Ruberg joined Michigan Radio in January as the Digital News Intern. She recently graduated from the University of Michigan with a double major in political science and communications and previously worked as a Senior News Editor for The Michigan Daily covering government and public safety.
