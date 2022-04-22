Ramadan cookbook: Ashta shake
Ingredients:
- 3 scoops of Ashta ice cream
- 2% milk
- Whipped cream
- Crushed pistachio
- Maraschino cherry
Cooking instructions:
- Place three scoops of Ashta ice cream into a blender. You can purchase this ice cream from Booza Delight, who shared this recipe with us.
- Blend the ice cream with 2% milk until thick.
- Pour into a cup and top with whipped cream, crushed pistachio, and a cherry!
This recipe was shared by Yasser Hashwi, owner of Booza Delight in Dearborn Heights, who was also featured in an installment of Michigan Radio's Mornings in Michigan series.