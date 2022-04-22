Ramadan cookbook: Ashta shake

Ingredients:



3 scoops of Ashta ice cream

2% milk

Whipped cream

Crushed pistachio

Maraschino cherry

Cooking instructions:



Place three scoops of Ashta ice cream into a blender. You can purchase this ice cream from Booza Delight, who shared this recipe with us. Blend the ice cream with 2% milk until thick. Pour into a cup and top with whipped cream, crushed pistachio, and a cherry!

This recipe was shared by Yasser Hashwi, owner of Booza Delight in Dearborn Heights, who was also featured in an installment of Michigan Radio's Mornings in Michigan series.