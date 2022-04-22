Ramadan cookbook: Tropical cocktail

Ingredients:



Diced strawberry, kiwi, mango, pineapple, and banana

Mango purée

Strawberry purée

Ashta cream

Crushed pistachios, almonds, and cashews

Honey

Cooking instructions:



Add diced fruit to a cup, filling it most of the way.

Top with Booza Delight's homemade ashta cream.

Pour mango and strawberry purée over the cream and fruit.

Finish it off with a drizzle of honey and crushed nuts.

This recipe was shared by Yasser Hashwi, owner of Booza Delight in Dearborn Heights, who was also featured in an installment of Michigan Radio's Mornings in Michigan series.