"It doesn't make any sense": Detroit City Council may take over key part of how libraries are governed

Detroit City Council might take over a key part of how the city's public library system is governed.

The council is considering a resolution to take charge of appointments to the library's seven-member commission. Right now, Detroit Public School Community District's board of education is in charge of the appointments.

Councilmember Scott Benson says the city should have more oversight of the library system.

"The City of Detroit supports the library administratively in many, many ways yet we don't have any say in the governing," he said.

Detroit’s Public Library system is an outlier in the state, functioning as its own form of government, largely outside of city oversight.

The commission is in charge of hiring, administering funds and implementing policy. Day-to-day operations in the library are managed by the library's executive director Jo Anne Mondowney.

Both library and commission leadership did not respond to requests for comment.

"We’re supporting financially, we should also have a level say in the governance," Benson said. "It doesn’t make any sense for our tax dollars to go to an entity outside of the city where we do not have any say in the governance."

Changing how it's governed would require both a city ordinance and a change in state law.

The City Council resolution states, "Michigan Public Act 451 of 1976, The Revised School Code, empowers the Detroit Public Schools to appoint the Library Commission, which appears to be solely based on the historical origin of the Library and not for any administrative basis."

The resolution also states that the Detroit Public Library leader has requested more money from the city.

"The City of Detroit is authorized to provide the Library additional support. However, it would be appropriate for the City of Detroit to have a greater role in the administration of the Library if the City were to pursue providing DPL with additional funding," the resolution states.

A city report from 2021 says the Detroit Public Library system is the second largest library in Michigan and the twentieth in the United States in terms of volumes held.

Due to the pandemic, only eight library locations are open but officials have said that twelve more locations will reopen in July.