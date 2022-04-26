© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Community

Detroit food trucks have 4 new areas to park

Michigan Radio | By Briana Rice
Published April 26, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT
"The traditional classroom style was not the best way to teach this type of information ... Once the guys were able to see hands on what it meant to run a business using the food truck as a classroom, it completely changed what they thought," Harris said.
Steven Depolo
/
http://j.mp/1SPGCl0
'What the Truck' food truck wants to operate in the City of Grand Rapids. Normally food trucks aren't allowed to set-up in Grand Rapids except for certain special events.

Detroiters might soon see more food trucks than usual Downtown and near Wayne State University. That’s thanks to a new ordinance from Detroit City Council.

There will be four new districts allowing food trucks to operate on city streets.

There are a few restrictions. The trucks will have to be in places where on-street parking is allowed. And they won't be able to operate within 200 feet of an existing restaurant or bar.

Ron Brundage, the Detroit Public Works director, showed city council members the areas where the ordinance will allow food trucks to park.

"We actually mapped out all of the existing restaurants and bars. The maps that you have show not only the location of each of those restaurants and bars, but it also shows the 200-foot radius," Brundage said.

Food trucks can start selling in of the new zones this Saturday. The zones are approved through 2024.

Briana Rice
Briana Rice is a reporter/producer operating out of Detroit.
See stories by Briana Rice
