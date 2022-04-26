Detroit food trucks have 4 new areas to park

Detroiters might soon see more food trucks than usual Downtown and near Wayne State University. That’s thanks to a new ordinance from Detroit City Council.

There will be four new districts allowing food trucks to operate on city streets.

There are a few restrictions. The trucks will have to be in places where on-street parking is allowed. And they won't be able to operate within 200 feet of an existing restaurant or bar.

Ron Brundage, the Detroit Public Works director, showed city council members the areas where the ordinance will allow food trucks to park.

"We actually mapped out all of the existing restaurants and bars. The maps that you have show not only the location of each of those restaurants and bars, but it also shows the 200-foot radius," Brundage said.

Food trucks can start selling in of the new zones this Saturday. The zones are approved through 2024.