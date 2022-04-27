© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
April-Post-Drive.png
Michigan Radio needs to raise $250,000.
With your help, we can get there.
Yes, I'll Support Michigan Radio!
Community

Detroit has new grants for neighborhood beautification projects

Michigan Radio | By Briana Rice
Published April 27, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT
Neighborhood Beautification Project announcement
Briana Rice
/
Michigan Radio
Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield announces the new Neighborhood Beautification Project near Islandview’s Community Garden and Fridge.

A new Neighborhood Beautification Program in Detroit has hopes of putting money into the hands of residents.

The money will fund projects repurposing land owned by block clubs, nonprofits, faith-based organizations and neighborhood associations.

City Council President Mary Sheffield announced the program Wednesday morning.

The initial funding for the program is more than $2 million. That includes $1.25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding and $1 million from the Neighborhood Improvement Fund, which is made of taxes on employees of the Detroit Pistons.

The new program will fund up to 50 projects a year.

Organizations can ask for between $500 and $15,000 for removing blight and providing recreational and educational opportunities for neighborhoods.

All neighborhoods are eligible for the grants except for Downtown and Midtown.

The program funding can be used for clean-up activities, community gardens, and public space activities.

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield said the funding for the program will last until 2048.

"One of the things residents always tell me is, 'I have great ideas, I want to be a part of rebuilding my community, revitalizing my block but I don’t have the funds.' So this program, the Neighborhood Beautification Program, will alleviate the stress our residents have experienced trying to fund these efforts," Sheffield said.

The program will also assist organizations purchasing or leasing vacant lots from Detroit Land Bank Authority.

Applications for the grant will open this summer.

Tags

Community Detroitblightdetroit blight
Briana Rice
Briana Rice is a reporter/producer operating out of Detroit.
See stories by Briana Rice
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content