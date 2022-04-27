Ramadan Mubarak! The "taste of Tunisia" from Ann Arbor's El Harissa

Ramadan Mubarak!

We are heading into our last week of the holy month, and Michigan Radio is wrapping up its cookbook with one last recipe you can break your fast with for Iftar.

This week's dish comes from El Harissa, located on North Maple Road in Ann Arbor. Khaled Houamed and his son, Yusef, welcomed Michigan Radio to their café and market for an off-menu, classic Iftar dish that is best served fresh and hot: Tunisian Brik and Fatima's Fingers.

Yusef Houamed, explaining the mix, called it the "taste of Tunisia."

El Harissa, named after a hot chili pepper sauce or paste, is inspired by North African cuisine — especially Tunisian and Morocco. There is also some food influence from Italy, France, and Spain, Khaled Houamed said.

Khaled Houamed was a professor and neurobiology researcher and worked in Copenhagen, and at the University of Chicago and the University of Michigan. El Harissa opened nine years ago, after he retired. But Houamed said he had always been cooking — he learned it during the holy month.

"I became a full-time cook in 1974, when my mom gave birth to my youngest sister," said Houamed, who also has three brothers. Laughing at the memory, he said, "it happened to be the first day of Ramadan. So I had to cook for the whole family for all of Ramadan."

It was his "crash course," Yusef said.

Ingredients



Potatoes - 1.5 lbs

Harissa - 1-2 T, adjust to spice tolerance

Kalamata Olives - 1/3 C, chopped

Canned Tuna (best if brined in olive oil) - 1 can

Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 1/4 C

Garlic (crushed or minced) - 2 T or 4 cloves

Parsley (chopped) - A few sprig

Lemon Juice - 2 T

Kosher Salt - 1 T

Ground Black Pepper - 1/2 T

Phyllo sheets, Feuille de Brique, or Malsouka (you can also use spring roll pastry wraps)

Eggs - 1 per Brik

Oil for frying

Optional: 1 Onion, diced and sautéed

1 Onion, diced and sautéed Optional: 1 T Capers

Instructions

