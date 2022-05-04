"Can open up so many doors": Detroit brings back municipal ID program

After a two year hiatus, the Detroit municipal identification is back.

The municipal ID is much like other forms of government-issued identification.

The ID allows residents to open bank accounts and establish utility accounts with DTE Energy and Detroit Water and Sewerage.

You also need an ID for doctors appointments, library cards and accessing city services.

It's open to all Detroit resident, regardless of age, gender identity or immigration status. Homeless residents are eligible as well.

Like other government-issued forms of identification, the Detroit ID list name, address, birth date, height, issue date and expiration date as well as a photo.

The city stopped offering the ID amid the pandemic. Now that it has been relaunched, anyone of any age can get the ID. It used to be only available to residents 14-years and older.

"An ID can open up so many doors and opportunities for Detroiters," said Denise Fair Razo. "So now they’ll have a photo ID so they can go on about their business and live their lives and do some things that many of us just take for granted."

The first 5,000 people to apply for the ID will get it free of charge. The ID’s are usually $25 for adults.

All Detroit residents can request an appointment at the Detroit Health Department any weekday to get an ID card.

Schedule an appointment by calling (313) 774-5388 or visit www.detroitmi.gov/detroitid.