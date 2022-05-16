Water shutoffs expected to resume in Saginaw this summer

Water shutoffs for delinquent payments are expected to resume in Saginaw this summer.

The city says Monday that collection efforts and water service disconnections that were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic will restart July 18.

Saginaw, about 100 miles northwest of Detroit, suspended water shutoffs in March 2020.

The city says it has worked over the past 18 months to help financially struggling residents and business owners and connect them to available assistance from local agencies.

It adds that Fiscal Services staff will continue to contact water and sewer customers behind on payments to make payment arrangements or seek assistance.