City of Mount Clemens hopes inflatable dinosaur costumes will land it in Guinness record book

Michigan Radio | By Paulette Parker
Published May 20, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT
On June 11, people in Mount Clemens will try to set a record for the most people in an inflatable dinosaur costume.

Did you know... the current record for the largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs is 252 people? (Because who didn't?)

The city of Mount Clemens hopes to break it.

The current record was achieved in Los Angeles on January 26, 2019, according to Guinness.

Mount Clemens shop owner Mike Karpinski attempted to break the record last year, but fell short.

"We almost made it last year. But this year we will have two huge inflatable dinosaurs making an appearance and hopefully will draw some more people," City Manager Donald Johnson said at a recent city commission meeting.

The attempt will fittingly take place during a drive-in movie screening of Jurassic Park: The Lost World.

This reporting made possible by Minutes.

Paulette Parker
Paulette is a digital media reporter and producer for Michigan Radio. She started as a newsroom intern at the station in 2014 and has taken on various roles in that time, including filling in as an on-air host.
