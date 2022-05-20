City of Mount Clemens hopes inflatable dinosaur costumes will land it in Guinness record book

Did you know... the current record for the largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs is 252 people? (Because who didn't?)

The city of Mount Clemens hopes to break it.

The current record was achieved in Los Angeles on January 26, 2019, according to Guinness.

Mount Clemens shop owner Mike Karpinski attempted to break the record last year, but fell short.

"We almost made it last year. But this year we will have two huge inflatable dinosaurs making an appearance and hopefully will draw some more people," City Manager Donald Johnson said at a recent city commission meeting.

The attempt will fittingly take place during a drive-in movie screening of Jurassic Park: The Lost World.

This reporting made possible by Minutes.