New U of M study finds declining academic performance among Flint school children in the wake of the city's water crisis

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published May 20, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT
Steve Carmody
Michigan Radio

A new University of Michigan study finds Flint school children have shown a decline in academic performance since the city’s water crisis.

U of M researchers found math achievement for school-age children in Flint decreased and the proportion of children with special needs increased as a result of the Michigan city’s water crisis during 2014-16. The study finds the effects continued for several years after Flint’s water source was switched back to Detroit.

The researchers also found little difference in the academic outcomes of school-age children living in homes with lead service lines compared to those in homes with copper service lines.

Brian Jacob is a Professor of Public Policy, Economics, and Education. He said the study shows the effect of a crisis in a community.

“I think anyone would have expected that too would have had a detrimental effect on students’ outcomes,” said Jacob.

Jacob does have one caveat: the data is primarily from students in the third grade and higher.

Studies have shown younger children are at an even higher risk from lead exposure.

Flint public schools flint schools Flint water crisis education University of Michigan
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
