Evicted tenants call for affordable housing: "It's very hard when you don't know your next move"

Recently-evicted Detroit residents who have been staying in hotels paid for by the city will need to find other housing by June 30.

Around 50 people gathered at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center in downtown Detroit to protest alongside the Detroit Eviction Defense. Some of the protesters entered the building, calling on the city to help find housing for these residents.

Jai Kaiser said she was evicted in May with her child.

"We don’t want apologies. We want action, we want help. We want affordable housing. What’s affordable? Not $1,400 when I make $500 a month," she said.

Kaiser and others living in hotels said although many of the rooms don’t have kitchens, it’s better than being out on the street.

They said they don’t know where they’ll end up when they are once again evicted from their rooms.

Detroit Eviction Defense organizers want the city to hire more counselors to assist these tenants as they search for homes. And they want the city to continue to pay for the hotels until everyone finds a home they can afford.

Joe McGuire is an attorney and organizer with the Detroit Eviction Defense.

"We know for a fact that once someone is made homeless, even for a brief period, it is much, much harder for them to bounce back from that," he said.

Following an eviction, 276 families have lived in hotels in metro Detroit with federal American Rescue Plan Act funding that was given to the City of Detroit, said Dan Austin, spokesperson for the Detroit Department of Planning and Development.

As of Tuesday's protest, 88 families were still living in the hotels, Austin said. Several tenants were told that they needed to be out of their homes at the hotel by June 1.

Austin said 40 of the tenants will be able to stay until June 30 when the federal aid ends.

Laqunna Smith said she's living in a hotel with her 3-year-old son following an eviction. She's working and trying to save, but she said even the $25 application fees that many apartments charge to run background checks her, are a financial strain for the single mother.

"It's very hard when you don't know your next move," she said. "I feel terrible inside."