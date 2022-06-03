COVID cases are down, masks still recommended for 10 Michigan counties

Covid cases are down across Michigan, but experts say some areas in the state still need to mask up while indoors.

The state reported almost 20,000 COVID cases last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 10 of Michigan’s 83 counties still have a high transmission rate and should wear masks indoors.

Those counties are mostly in Southeast Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

Dennis Cunningham is a system medical director at the Henry Ford Health Center. He says we should expect future COVID surges and to continue to get COVID boosters.

"We actually still have quite a bit of Covid in Southeast Michigan, specifically in Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties. I think anybody that has chronic medical problems or would be at risk for severe COVID, they should absolutely wear a mask," he said.

CDC data says that hospitalizations from COVID-19 are down in Michigan as well.

Cunningham says that most people who have gotten COVID over the past few weeks have been considerably less sick, partly due to variants and vaccinations.

"Right now, about 37% of Michigan’s people 12 and over have received a booster. So that means two-thirds of the state is under vaccinated," he said. "I do think the vaccines are the best way to get out of this and stop the surges."

