Check out these Juneteenth events planned in Michigan this weekend

Celebrations for Juneteenth continue to grow in Michigan, a year after it was declared a federal holiday.

Dozens of Juneteenth celebrations are taking place across the state this weekend - from poetry readings, to dances, concerts and festivals.

“That’s a dream come true for me,” said Paul Herring, who chairs the Juneteenth Committee in Flint. Herring spoke last week at a Flint City Council meeting, noting that several organizations around town are either hosting or participating in Juneteenth events this year in the city.

“We want so many options that you have to choose,” Herring said of Juneteenth in Flint. “We want Juneteenth to resound throughout the city that weekend so you can’t miss it.”

Juneteenth has been celebrated in communities nationwide for generations to mark the moment on June 19, 1865 when troops from the Union Army arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform people that the Civil War was over, and slavery had been abolished. Though Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation more than a year before, confederate states such as Texas continued to allow slavery until the end of the war.

“There is really no other holiday that says America did an injustice and we stopped it,” says Sharon Brown, co-founder of the African American History and Literature Gallery in Benton Harbor. “And so Juneteenth means much more than what happened in Texas.”

Brown, also a leader of the Unified Civic Monuments Project in Benton Harbor and St. Joseph, says Juneteenth is about recognizing America’s history, and the work yet to be done.

“This is America’s history,” Brown says. “And so white folks, Black folks, brown folks, yes, need to be involved in where they live, in the country that they live.”

Juneteenth events are planned in many cities across the state this weekend. Below are some highlights:

Ann Arbor

NAACP Juneteenth Celebration

June 18

10 a.m. Community Unity March

Location: Fuller Park to Wheeler Park

Noon - 6 p.m. Program and Activities

Location: Wheeler Park

More information at annarborjuneteenth.com

Battle Creek

Juneteenth Family Day Battle Creek

June 17 - June 18

Day 1: Community kickball beginning at 6 p.m. Disney’s Soul at dusk

Day 2: Health Equity Expo 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Celebration begins at 11 a.m., and includes 3-on-3 basketball tournament and live music.

Location: Claude Evans Park

300 N. Washington Ave.

More information here

Benton Harbor

Benton Harbor Juneteenth Parade & Celebration

June 18

1 - 6 p.m.

Location: City Center Park

More information here

Detroit

Juneteenth Freedom Fest Weekend

June 17 - 19

Friday: 6 - 10 p.m. Rhythm and Art Block Party

Location: Eastern Market Brewing Company

Saturday: 12 - 6 p.m. Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll

Location: Livernois Avenue of Fashion

Sunday: 12 - 6 p.m. Freedom Fest

Location: Eastern Market, Sheds 5 and 6

More information at juneteenthdetroit.com

Juneteenth Jubilee Freedom Weekend

June 18 - 19

9 - 5 p.m.

Location: Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

More information here .

Juneteenth & Father’s Day Celebration

June 19

1 - 5 p.m.

Location: Dequindre Cut Freight Yard

More information here

Flint

Many events throughout the city listed at flintjuneteenth.com , including:

Black Wall Street Vendor Event

June 17

3 - 6 p.m.

Location: Flint City Hall

Juneteenth Parade Flint

June 18

Noon

Location: Saginaw Street

Flint Juneteenth Concert and Fireworks Show

June 18

8 - 9:30 p.m.

Location: Rutherford Parking Ramp

Street Renaming Ceremony and Block Party

June 19

2 - 4 p.m.

Location: Intersection of Spencer & Saginaw Streets

Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids African American Health Institute Juneteenth Blood Drive

June 18

9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Location: Brown-Hutcherson Ministries

618 Jefferson Ave. SE

Baxter Juneteenth Celebration

June 18

12 - 4 p.m.

Location: Joe Taylor Park

More information here .

Dreams Take Work Juneteenth Music & Dance Festival

June 19

1 - 8 p.m.

Heartside Park

More information here .

Grand Rapids Juneteenth 2022 Celebration Dickinson Park Dunumba

June 19

Noon - 7 p.m.

Parade begins at noon. Opening ceremony begins at 1 p.m.

Location: Dickinson Buffer Park

1635 Willard St. SE

More information here

Kalamazoo

Many events listed at facebook.com/JuneteenthKzoo , including:

Black Film Fest

June 18

1:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Location: Kalamazoo Valley Museum

Black Women Elevated

June 18

4 - 7 p.m.

Location: The Space

320 E. Michigan Ave.

Juneteenth Celebration

June 18

12 - 5 p.m.

Location: Bronson Park

Juneteenth Gala

June 18

7 - 11 p.m.

Location: The Xperience

143 Farmers Alley

Juneteenth Celebrating Freedom

June 19

Noon - 8 p.m.

Location: Washington Square

Lansing

Lansing Juneteenth Celebration

June 16 - June 18

Friday night activities 4 - 8 p.m. Saturday activities begin with a parade at 11 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m.

Location: St. Joseph Park

2125 W. Hillsdale

More information here .

Saginaw

Saginaw Juneteenth Freedom Day Parade

June 18

10 a.m.

Location: Washington & Janes St. to the Saginaw Zoo

Juneteenth Father’s Day Festival

June 19

1 - 6 p.m.

Morley Plaza, downtown

More information here

Southfield

Various events throughout the city listed here , including:

Juneteenth Celebration

June 18

Noon - 9 p.m.

Location: 26000 Evergreen Road