Saginaw city water customers with delinquent accounts face shutoffs again starting next week

The city of Saginaw is set to resume shutting off water service to customers with delinquent accounts on Monday.

The city’s water service shutoff moratorium started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last summer, city officials tried to lift the moratorium, but left it in place after a public outcry.

The moratorium has come with a cost. The approximately 1,500 delinquent accounts have created a debt of more than $1.7 million.

The city of Saginaw is offering financial assistance programs and payment plans to customers who are struggling to pay their bills:

211 Northeast MI at 1-888-636-4211, hearing impaired callers call MI-RELAY at 1-800-649-3777



DHHS for state emergency relief at 989-758-1100



MSHDA Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (844-756-4423)



Saginaw County Community Action Committee (989-753-7741)



“We know some customers continue to struggle financially, so financial assistance programs and payment plans are available to help our customers get back on track,” said Lori Brown, City of Saginaw Finance Director.

