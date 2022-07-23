Flint Community Schools will not require students to wear masks, despite earlier mandate advisory

Parents in the Flint Community Schools district heard mixed messages this week over wearing masks in schools.

Thursday morning, the district informed parents that masks would be mandatory when classes begin August 3. But later in the day, the district said mask wearing would be recommended, not mandatory.

Flint Community Schools superintendent Kevelin Jones blamed internal miscommunication for the confusion.

“It was printed based on past conversations,” said Jones on Friday, “We caught it and we tried to fix it.”

Jones said the change was not in response to any complaints about a mask mandate from people in the community.

The superintendent said the district is working closely with the local medical community on ways of protecting the health of the district’s 3,200 students.