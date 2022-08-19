After 40 years, Detroit apartment building reopening for residents

Detroit officials have completed construction on an apartment building that has been vacant for more than 40 years.

Half of these apartments will be rented at between 50% and 60% of the area median income.

These apartment buildings have been renovated as part of the Neighborhood Strategic Fund. One building is accepting applications right now. The other apartment building is slated to open in October.

They have in-unit washer and dryers and up to three bedrooms.

Located at 910 and 1031 Marlborough, known as the South and North building respectively, the apartment buildings will feature 23 multi-family housing units, with 13 reserved at between 50% and 60% area median income.

Mayor Mike Duggan says the project combines two of our highest city priorities – creating more affordable housing and replacing blight with beauty,

"Every neighborhood in this city should have room for people of all income. That’s what Detroit is, people of different incomes, and different backgrounds, sharing the same neighborhoods," Duggan said.

The area median income in metro Detroit for a 2-person household is over $62,000. City reports say the city of Detroit’s median income is a little over $30,000.

Julie Schneider is the Director of Detroit’s Housing and Revitalization department.

"There’s always something a little extra special when we’re here celebrating the opening of a building that was a blighting influence on this neighborhood for 40 years and now is a beautiful feature," she said.

She says this is an affordable housing unit that will be open to residents of all incomes.