© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Inflation impacting what's on and what's not on the Thanksgiving table

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published November 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Thanksgiving_CarbonNYC.jpg

Rising costs for food, gasoline and home heating means many Michigan families have less on the Thanksgiving table this year.

The Michigan Farm Bureau’s annual Thanksgiving survey found the average cost of the classic Thanksgiving feast for 10, which is $64.05 or less than $6.50 per person. That's a $10.74 or 20% increase from last year’s average of $53.31.

Kara Ross is the president of the Eastern Michigan Food Bank.

She says inflation is also affecting the food bank’s ability to deliver.

“Even our transportation and fuel costs, of course, have been affected and going up in what we’re able to....how we’re able to manage that...both the food coming in to the state of Michigan for us to distribute and then us driving the food out to every county within our 22-county service area,” said Ross.

Ross says food pantries had been seeing demand easing after the COVID-19 pandemic. But then they saw an increase as inflation took hold earlier this year.

Tags
Community food banksfood insecuritythanksgiving
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
Website donate banner (1).png