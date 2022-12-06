New MSU translation service aims to improve accessibility

Michigan State University has launched a new Translation Center that will provide interpretation and translation services in more than twenty languages.

The program is focusing on making state and local services more accessible to non-English speakers.

Charles Moulding is an instructor in the department of Romance and Classical Studies and the assistant director of the Translation Center.

“People come from all over, they speak all kinds of languages, and the reality is when there's a language gap, or a language barrier it frequently prevents people from having accessibility to things and services that they otherwise would be happy to partake in, or sometimes that they really need,” Moulding said.

The Center also plans to incorporate language students into their work. Moulding hopes MSU language students will be able to both improve their translation and interpretation skills and connect with their community with this work.

“They're able to not just practice in the classroom, but also to engage and use their language in the local and broader communities in a really productive and frankly positive way,” Moulding said.

The translations can be requested online and are done by staff in the MSU language departments.