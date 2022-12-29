Looking for a new read in 2023? Here are the Detroit Public Library's most checked-out books of 2022

Detroiters were on the case this year. Or at least, they were reading about the cases.

Mysteries lead this year’s top books at the Detroit Book Library with 22 Seconds by James Patterson as the most checked-out physical book.

John Grisham and Britt Bennet followed, with books near the top of this year’s list of physical book checkouts.

Christine Peele is a manager of the Edison branch of the Detroit Public Library.

"A lot of younger people will say to me they want the physical sensation of reading the book and turning the pages. But a lot of people have — they learned to love listening to books or reading books online. They never thought they would. That's [what] the pandemic taught a lot of people," Peele said.

The Maid: A Novel by Nita Prose rose to the top of the ebooks list.

The Detroit Public Library has waived late fees for books since 2019 and only charges borrowers if a book is never returned.

Read on for the full top-10 lists of physical books and ebooks checked out at Detroit Public Libraries this year:

Physical print:



22 Seconds by James Patterson The Judges List by John Grisham The Noise by James Patterson The Vanishing Half by Britt Bennett Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens Finding Me: A Memoir by Viola Davis The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers Will by Will Smith As the Wicked Watch by Tamaron Hall Harlem Shuffle by Colsen Whitehead

E-books

