Kalamazoo to hold public hearing on budget

Michigan Radio | By Dustin Dwyer
Published January 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
The city of Kalamazoo
Mxobe
/

Residents in Kalamazoo will get a chance this week to weigh in on the city’s annual budget.

The current budget proposal includes nearly $300 million in spending plans. That’s an increase compared to the budget approved last year. Most of the increase in spending is for water infrastructure.

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3rd.

A breakdown of the budget proposal published by the city shows that water and wastewater spending would account for half of all spending in the city under the plan. The money will go toward replacing lead pipes in the drinking water system, and improvements at the water plant.

At a meeting in December, city commissioners said they would like to see changes in the budget proposal to include other priorities.

Commissioner Qianna Decker proposed putting close to a million dollars into funding for child care.

“Our businesses need people that are able to come to work,” Decker said. “Individuals aren’t able to come to work sometimes because they lack child care.”

The current budget proposal is available online here.

Commissioners will approve the budget plan at a meeting later this month.

