911 services are down in parts of Michigan. Here's who to call in an emergency

Michigan Radio | By Brett Dahlberg
Published January 10, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST
Updated January 10, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST
Emergency and urgency, dialing 911 on smartphone screen. Shallow
releon8211 - stock.adobe.com
/
220732402
Who should you call when 911 emergency services are down?

Emergency dispatch systems across Michigan said they were unable to field 911 calls Tuesday afternoon. Several local dispatch agencies said the problem was statewide.

In Ottawa County, officials said they were using "additional technology to see the phone numbers attempting to call 911" and call them back. For people unable to connect to a 911 call, the county asked them to call 616-994-7850 or text 911.

In Grand Rapids, officials asked people with emergencies to call 616-456-3444 until further notice.

In Grand Traverse County, officials said residents with emergencies should call 231-922-4550.

Here's further information from other counties also experiencing issues:

  • Calhoun County: 517-293-3911, or text 911
  • Crawford County: 989-348-6341
  • Kalamazoo County: text to 9-1-1 or call 269 488 8911 and select Option 1
  • Newaygo County: 231-689-5288

The Michigan State Police say the Detroit regional dispatch is not currently affected:

Brett Dahlberg
Brett joined Michigan Radio in December 2021 as an editor.
