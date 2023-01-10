911 services are down in parts of Michigan. Here's who to call in an emergency

Emergency dispatch systems across Michigan said they were unable to field 911 calls Tuesday afternoon. Several local dispatch agencies said the problem was statewide.

In Ottawa County, officials said they were using "additional technology to see the phone numbers attempting to call 911" and call them back. For people unable to connect to a 911 call, the county asked them to call 616-994-7850 or text 911.

In Grand Rapids, officials asked people with emergencies to call 616-456-3444 until further notice.

In Grand Traverse County, officials said residents with emergencies should call 231-922-4550.

Here's further information from other counties also experiencing issues:



Calhoun County: 517-293-3911, or text 911

Crawford County: 989-348-6341

Kalamazoo County: text to 9-1-1 or call 269 488 8911 and select Option 1

Newaygo County: 231-689-5288

The Michigan State Police say the Detroit regional dispatch is not currently affected: