Coalition urges Detroiters to use free tax preparations program

A coalition of groups and Detroit city leaders are stepping up efforts to get more Detroiters to take advantage of free tax preparation services.

City officials estimate 20% of Detroiters do not file income tax forms. Most because they don’t think they earn enough money.

“So many Detroiters were leaving money on the table, and it’s money that’s due to you,” said Priscilla Perkins, the President and CEO of the Accounting Aid Society.

Perkins says last year, Detroit’s free tax prep program helped roughly 15,000 people obtain more than $24 million in refunds.

But she says there are “thousands” of Detroiters who could benefit from the program, but are not.

Detroiters interested in the program can get information at getthetaxfacts.org.

