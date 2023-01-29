© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Coalition urges Detroiters to use free tax preparations program

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published January 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST
DSCN3510.JPG
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio
"Many Detroiters were leaving money on the table," said Priscilla Perkins, the President and CEO of the Accounting Aid Society.

A coalition of groups and Detroit city leaders are stepping up efforts to get more Detroiters to take advantage of free tax preparation services.

City officials estimate 20% of Detroiters do not file income tax forms. Most because they don’t think they earn enough money.

“So many Detroiters were leaving money on the table, and it’s money that’s due to you,” said Priscilla Perkins, the President and CEO of the Accounting Aid Society.

Perkins says last year, Detroit’s free tax prep program helped roughly 15,000 people obtain more than $24 million in refunds.

But she says there are “thousands” of Detroiters who could benefit from the program, but are not.

Detroiters interested in the program can get information at getthetaxfacts.org.

Tags
Community Detroit economyearned income tax creditincome taxtax
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content