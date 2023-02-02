Michigan Veteran Homes is recruiting volunteers for No Member Dies Alone

Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) is seeking more volunteers to give their veterans some company.

The volunteer program is called No Member Dies Alone. It supports veterans as they enter the final stages of life.

"It's a natural transition, but it's scary to go alone," said Jodi Thompson, the Director of Psychosocial Services and Quality of Life for MVH. "...if you don't have somebody there with you, we want to make sure that they do have somebody with them."

Volunteer participation declined during the pandemic. However, MVH says their residents are in constant need of companionship— especially those without nearby family.

Past volunteers have included former nurses, preachers, college students, and even other veterans. Thompson says they welcome volunteers of all backgrounds— they just need to be compassionate.

"To be a good No Members Die Alone volunteer is to understand the dying process and have a real heart for veterans..." said Thompson.

MVH says they strive to provide their residents with honor and reverence during the dying process.

Homes are located in Grand Rapids, Marquette, and Chesterfield Township.

Prospective volunteers can visit the website for more information on how to get involved.