Here’s a list of resources for MSU students, community reacting to and grieving Monday's shooting

There are resources available for students, staff and the larger community coping with an on-campus school shooting that took place Monday night at Michigan State University.

Below, you can find resources for those associated with Michigan State, as well as for the broader community.



For students, faculty, staff and MSU family members:

In-person counseling services are available at the Hannah Community Center until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. People can take a Capital Area Transportation Authority shuttle bus from the Shaw Ramp to the center, located at 819 Abbot Rd., and back throughout the day.

MSU Counseling and Psychiatric Services and the Employee Assistance Program is working with local providers at the center. A noon update says counseling services are also available at Akers, Brody Square and Shaw private dining rooms.

Virtual crisis counseling is available for students 24 hours a day, seven days a week through MSU’s Counseling & Psychiatric Services by calling (517) 355-8270 and pressing “1” at the prompt.

Besides counseling services, MSU is also providing a place to process the shooting with others on campus, hosting several in-person and virtual listening spaces throughout the week. The following locations are expected to be staffed between the hours of 12 noon and 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday:



Akers 137

Brody 136/138

Wonders Kiva

Snyder C303/C304

OCAT (Student Services 339)

Multipurpose Room in Ivy Courts

MSU will also host Virtual Listening Spaces, in-person at the following locations and on Zoom, from noon to 9 p.m.

Other than counseling and listening sessions, MSU has also set up a series of facilitated, virtual zoom sessions to offer the school community “a framework for grounding and navigating these challenging events” and provide “practical self-care strategies.” The sessions start running Feb. 14 and are scheduled through Feb. 16. Details are posted here .

For the broader community:

MSU offered up a list of self-guided resources including soothing breathing techniques and progressive muscle relaxation .

The Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties offers a crisis helpline for anyone in the Lansing region 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at (517) 346-8460. The agency offers an anonymous screening tool to help people gauge if they should seek a professional for help.

The CHMA recommends people check out specific, helpful written guides from the National Association of School Psychologists. The group’s list of mental health resource sheets include: