Hardship applications, payment plans close this week for Wayne County homeowners facing foreclosure

Wayne County’s homeowners have until the end of the month to pay any delinquent tax bills or they could be at risk of foreclosure.

Payment plan applications will close on Tuesday, March 14.

The county also has a financial hardship application, which the county's website says will stop accepting applications on March 15.

There was a foreclosure moratorium in the county during the pandemic. Before that, the Wayne County Treasurer’s Office foreclosed on more than 100,000 Detroit homes between 2012 and 2017.

Outlier Media created this lookup for residents to search if they're at risk of foreclosure:

The last day to fully pay delinquent property taxes owed for 2020 or earlier years is March 3. Anyone who does not pay their bills could face foreclosure.

There's help for renters who are living in homes facing foreclosure too. Call United Community Housing Coalition at 313-405-7726 and ask about the Make It Home program.

You can make appointments with the county treasurer's office here: https://www.waynecounty.com/elected/treasurer/contact-us.aspx.

The pandemic-era moratorium on foreclosures in Wayne County ended last year.

