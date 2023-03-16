How to enjoy a sober St. Patrick's Day around Ann Arbor

St. Patrick’s Day has become synonymous with alcohol and partying, especially in a college town like Ann Arbor. However, there are still festivities sober folks and families can enjoy.

Anyone looking for holiday fun (minus the drinking!) can check out this list of events around Ann Arbor on March 17.

March 17 — all day

Dogtopia of South Ann Arbor

Dogtopia is hosting an all-day St. Patrick’s Day photoshoot . Sign up for daycare and donate $5 toward this fundraiser helping to sponsor a service dog for a veteran.

Bring your pup to enjoy bubbles, a themed photoshoot, and green treats.

March 17 — noon to 2 p.m.

Michigan Union Courtyard

University of Michigan students can go to the Union courtyard on Friday for a St. Patrick’s Day party hosted by the Center for Campus Involvement.

There will be a prize wheel, crafts, and live entertainment.

March 17 — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

NautiMI on the River

Located along the river in Pinckney, ice creamery NautiMI is hosting a “Shake Your Shamrock” party. Put on your best green attire and bring your friends and family.

Along with music and games, try a “shamrock crazy shake” or build your own sundae.

March 17 — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pioneer High School

Any second through sixth graders can attend this baking workshop with their guardian at Pioneer High School. Tickets start at $39, sign up on this website .

Learn to bake rainbow swirl sugar cookies and “pot of gold” cupcakes. There will also be a shamrock scavenger hunt.

March 17 — 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Zal Gaz Grotto Club

The Ann Arbor Singles Social Club is hosting a “dancing and conversation” event for people aged 40 and up. After paying a $5 cover fee, you can hear the local cover band, The Extrusions, playing hits from the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

You’ll get a name tag, green necklace, and the opportunity to meet other single adults.

March 17 — 9 p.m. to midnight

Michigan Union

University of Michigan students can attend this “Lucky You-Mix” event at the Michigan Union.

Take an Irish dance lesson, check out a magician’s tricks, try the buffet dinner, and get an airbrushed hat and other St. Patrick’s day swag.

March 17 — 10 p.m. to midnight

Yost Ice Arena

Join the Washtenaw Recovery Advocacy Project and the University of Michigan Collegiate Recovery Program for the “Sober Skate” at the Yost Ice Arena .

University of Michigan students can enjoy free admission, skate rentals, pizza, and soda.