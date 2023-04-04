Final MSU shooting victim discharged from Sparrow Hospital

The last of five students wounded in the shooting at Michigan State University has been discharged from the hospital.

The last patient was reported to be in critical condition but stable. That patient has been released from Sparrow Hospital in Lansing to another facility for ongoing care.

Sparrow spokesperson John Foren said he hopes the hospital never has to respond to a mass shooting again.

"Nobody takes any great joy out of any of this," Foren said. "It's been a terrible case for everyone. We appreciate being a Level 1 Trauma Center and that we were able to respond in the way we did, and we wish the best for these patients and their families."

MSU is covering the cost of medical care for the injured students.

Foren added the students have “a long road ahead” for both their physical and emotional recovery.

“Just because they've been discharged from the hospital doesn't mean their journey is concluded," he said. "This is going to be long and painful for many people for a while.”

MSU and Sparrow have declined to release the names of the victims publicly out of respect for their families, but nearly all of the victims' names have circulated on social media and GoFundMe pages.