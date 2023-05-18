Detroit debuts new housing helpline

Detroiters who need help with housing issues can now call a hotline and get direct access to assistance program, as part of an effort described as a “new front door” to the city’s housing resources.

The Detroit Housing Resource Helpline will connect people directly to the seven agencies that make up the Detroit Housing Network.

Detroit City Council member Mary Waters said housing issues — whether it’s landlord-tenant disputes, or the need for down payment assistance — are pressing in Detroit.

Waters said she pushed for a single place where people in need of those resources can find them. “Now you can simply call one hotline number and get the information you need to answer questions you have about housing in Detroit,” she said.

Mayor Mike Duggan said the helpline is needed to aid residents in navigating a complex system of assistance programs. “We're not telling you we can promise we can solve every single problem you have. What we are going to do is get you immediately to the people who have the resources in your area of need,” he said.

Available housing resources include everything from tax foreclosure prevention, to help for people facing eviction or in need of home repairs.

The Helpline goes live Friday at 866-313-2520.

The Gilbert Family Foundation donated $10 million to help fund the effort for three years.