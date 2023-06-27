Michigan getting $65 million for school lunch, food banks

The federal government is giving the state of Michigan more than $60 million in addition support for food assistance programs.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement at stops Tuesday at a Boys and Girls Club in Flint and Detroit’s Eastern Market.

“We’re looking for ways in which we can not only provide meaningful benefits, but also make sure those benefits are conveniently available to families,” said Vilsack.

$35.5 million is for school lunch programs, to help offset rising food and labor costs. It’s part of more than a billion dollars the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved this month.

Michigan food banks and pantries will also receive $29.5 million in additional aid.