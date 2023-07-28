Detroit City Council to consider renaming Hart Plaza

Detroit City Council will consider renaming the downtown square now known as Hart Plaza.

The plaza is named after U.S. Senator Phil Hart, who was a key force behind the federal Voting Rights Act.

The proposal calls for the city to rename the plaza after Martin Luther King Junior.

Councilwoman Mary Waters introduced the change, but she says the idea wasn't hers.

"It wasn't my idea to bring it in the first place, it came from some citizens who said they would like to have a spot that would be seen as a place of non-violence and they specifically named Hart Plaza," Waters said.

Waters said the new name would represent King's practice of nonviolence and prioritize safety for Detroiters. Opponents have said they don't want to lose the history behind Hart's name.

