Iconic water tower lets people in to honor Ypsilanti's 200th year

The city of Ypsilanti is celebrating 200 years of history, and if you’ve even been there, you’ve probably seen their water tower. Built in 1889 by day laborers, the water tower still serving the community.

In honor of the city’s bicentennial, the Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority decided to open it up to the public for a few hours on Saturday August 19th for just a few hours. It’s the first time they’ve done so since 9/11.

1 of 5 — ypsiwatertoweroutside5 Visitors enter the Ypsilanti water tower from the Summit St entrance. Veronica Hargenrader 2 of 5 — ypsiwatertoweroutside2 People walking along the catwalk that circles the Ypsilanti water tower. Katheryne Friske 3 of 5 — Ypsiwatertowerbust-mhergott.jpg A bust of General Demetrius Ypsilanti sits in front of the Ypsilanti water tower. Mark Hergott 4 of 5 — YpsiWatertower Ypsilanti water tower with residents and visitors walking the perimeter at the base of the water tank. Katheryne Friske 5 of 5 — YpsiWatertowerSign.jpg Ypsilanti water tower's historical marker Mark Hergott

The structure was built from Joliet limestone. The walls measure 40 inches at the base and taper to 24 inches at the top. The steel tank is original.

Residents and visitors were excited to make the 139-step trek to the top. Ypsilanti resident Ryan Hoppe brought his two young children with him. "We drive by here all the time. They are obsessed. We've done tons of bike rides just so they can touch the water tower. We do picnics by the water tower. It's our 4th of July. We park ourselves right out front so they can hang out. For whatever the reason, they're obsessed," he said.

1 of 6 — Ypsiwatertowerinside3 Residents and visitors line up, waiting their turn to go to the top of the Ypsilanti water tower. Katheryne Friske 2 of 6 — Ypsiwatertowerinside2 The tower was retrofitted with electricity to navigate the dark, 139-steps staircase to the top. Katheryne Friske 3 of 6 — ypsiwatertowerinside6 Girl looks out circular window across picturesque landscape of Ypsilanti, from within the Ypsilanti water tower. Katheryne Friske 4 of 6 — Ypsiwatertowerinside1 Inside the Ypsilanti water tower, there are several rooms near the base of the tank. Katheryne Friske 5 of 6 — ypsiwatertowerinside7 Throughout time, visitors have written their names and dates on the interior walls of the Ypsilanti water tower. This one is dated Oct 30, 1931. Katheryne Friske 6 of 6 — ypsiwatertowerinside5 Inside the top of the Ypsilanti water tower are several rooms.

Once to the top, there is a narrow ledge along the outside. Many took the chance to experience in a unique view of the city.

Eric Sizemore is a water system supervisor with the city. He was at the event greeting folks and passing out information about the tower. "I've worked here 27 years. I actually didn't go up to the top until probably 20 years ago. But the last few years, many times I'm the water tower," he said.

One woman said, "I was surprised how scary it was from up there. But, you know, the site was beautiful and I was surprised. You kind of a reminder of how beautiful the city is."

1 of 5 — ypsiwatertowerinside4 The door leading to the catwalk at the top of the Ypsilanti water tower. 2 of 5 — ypsiwatertowerpovtop3 The view overlooking Eastern Michigan University campus from the top catwalk along the tower. Veronica Hargenrader 3 of 5 — ypsiwatertowerpovtop View from the catwalk circling the top of the water tower, facing southwest. Veronica Hargenrader 4 of 5 — ypsiwatertowerpovtop2 The view facing east from the top of the Ypsilanti water tower. Veronica Hargenrader 5 of 5 — ypsiwatertowerpovtop3 The view overlooking Eastern Michigan University campus from the top catwalk along the tower. Veronica Hargenrader

Another woman reflected, "It felt like a Ferris wheel almost. But yeah, once we were out there, it was fun to take some pictures and videos so we can share the experience later."

When speaking with resident Kristin Bartlett, she was thankful for the opportunity to go inside and hopes the city water authority will do it again some time.

Editor's note: Quotes in this article have been edited for length and clarity. You can listen to the full interview near the top of this page.