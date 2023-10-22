© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ann Arbor Jewish community gathers to pray for safe return of hostages

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published October 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT
Tracy Samilton
/
Michigan Radio
A man holds a poster board with photographs of many of the hostages believed to be in Gaza, after Hamas' incursion into Israel October 7.

Jewish religious and community leaders led a gathering of several hundred people in Ann Arbor Sunday night, to pray for the safe release of hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza.

It's believed more than 200 people are hostages in Gaza. Jewish students read each known name — from young children to the elderly — and people held photos of hostages in the air, as Rabbi Gabrielle Pescador prayed.

"We pray for the lives of civilians and soldiers who have been heartlessly kidnapped by Hamas. Watch over them — shelter them — bring them home. ... Bring peace, God. Let it rain down from the heavens like a mighty storm. Let it wash away all hatred and bloodshed."

Other speakers urged people to make contributions to support displaced Israeli citizens — many of whom lost both family members as well as homes and belongings during the violent incursion by Hamas militants on October 7.

Hamas released two hostages on Friday — both Americans.

Meanwhile, Israel has amassed thousands of troops at the border with Gaza — as world leaders including President Joe Biden urge the protection of Palestinian civilians if there is a ground invasion.

Community
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Related Content