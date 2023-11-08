© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
War between Israel and Hamas is thousands of miles from Michigan. But for many here, it's close to home.

Michigan Radio | By Michigan Radio Newsroom
Published November 8, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST
Demonstrations have been held at several Michigan sites in the wake of a Hamas on Israel in October, and Israel's ongoing retaliatory strikes on Gaza.
Rachel Ishikawa and Tracy Samilton
/
Michigan Radio
Michigan is home to thousands of people with ties to the region torn apart by war between Israel and Hamas.

The University of Michigan has one of the largest Jewish populations among public universities in the U.S. Some students there have said they have friends and family in Israel whom they expect to be fighting on the front lines.

Metro Detroit has some of the largest Arab and Muslim communities in America. Some members of those communities say they have family in Gaza, and they worry for their safety constantly.

Michigan Radio is collecting the stories of these people, and others directly affected by the war between Israel and Hamas, here. You can share yours, too. Email callouts@michiganradio.org, or call 313-307-5146.

Faten, a Palestinian-American Metro Detroit resident who asked Michigan Radio to withhold her last name because she fears for her safety after a Farmington Hills man was arrested for allegedly encouraging people to "hunt Palestinians," holds a memento from Gaza. Faten is among the many Michiganders who have family in Palestine.
A Metro Detroit mom always felt safe wearing her hijab. Until now.
Briana Rice
"People could potentially be targeting us only because they're going to see the hijab, and they're going to just act. And unfortunately, that's just the kind of world we live in."
Dr. Emad Shehada sits in his Rochester Hills office. Shehada says 20 of his family members have been killed in Gaza since Israel began bombardments in response to a Hamas attack a month ago.
"These are things you read about in horror books": Michigan doctor says 20 of his relatives killed in Gaza
Briana Rice
Dr. Emad Shehada of West Bloomfield says there's nowhere safe for his family in Gaza to go. "This is at a scale that it's never been before," he says of Israeli bombardments.

Michigan Radio Newsroom
