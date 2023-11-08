War between Israel and Hamas is thousands of miles from Michigan. But for many here, it's close to home.

Michigan is home to thousands of people with ties to the region torn apart by war between Israel and Hamas.

The University of Michigan has one of the largest Jewish populations among public universities in the U.S. Some students there have said they have friends and family in Israel whom they expect to be fighting on the front lines.

Metro Detroit has some of the largest Arab and Muslim communities in America. Some members of those communities say they have family in Gaza, and they worry for their safety constantly.

Michigan Radio is collecting the stories of these people, and others directly affected by the war between Israel and Hamas, here. You can share yours, too. Email callouts@michiganradio.org, or call 313-307-5146.