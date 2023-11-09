Dearborn police meet with local religious leaders to discuss security concerns

Dearborn Police officials met with leaders of the city’s faith communities Thursday to discuss their concerns about security amid rising tensions tied to the conflict in Gaza.

FBI agents joined local police in discussing potential threats. Recently a Farmington Hills man was arrested for allegedly making “terroristic threats” against Palestinians living in Dearborn.

Muslims, Jews, Christians and others discussed their worries about potential threats.

Police Chief Issa Shahin said anxiety is high in Dearborn.

“It kind of reminds me of what 9/11 was like here ... for people in the city of Dearborn,” said Shahin. “There’s definitely a level of anxiety and concern for people’s safety.”

While expressing concern their houses of worship could become targets, the religious leaders said they must play a role in easing tensions in Dearborn.

Imam Mohammad Mardini is the director of the American Muslim Center in Dearborn. He stressed the need for people with differences talking.

“I believe if we continue to do that, problems would be resolved,” Mardini said.

This week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the governors of nine other states and the territory of Puerto Rico in sending a letter asking congressional leaders for more money for a federal program that helps nonprofits secure their facilities against potential attacks.