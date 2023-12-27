Candlelight vigil honors journalists who've died in Gaza during Israel's war on Hamas

Dozens of people gathered in Dearborn Wednesday evening for a candlelight vigil to honor journalists who have died in Gaza since Israel declared war on Hamas in October.

During the vigil, dozens of names rotated on a screen behind speakers who blamed Israel for their deaths.

The Committee to Protect Journalists says at least 69 journalists and media workers have died since the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated in October with a Hamas attack on Israel.

“Journalists’ voices are incredibly important, incredibly powerful,” said Sara Nasser, who was among those holding candles and Palestinian flags at the vigil. “We need to raise awareness and to honor those that have been so courageous.”

Speakers at Wednesday evening’s vigil claimed the deaths of journalists are part of a broader campaign to silence Palestinian voices.

According to NPR, the Israeli Defense Forces denies deliberately targeting journalists.

