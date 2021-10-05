Sweepstakes: The ultimate home office package

PRIZE: The single winner of the sweepstakes will receive the following: A 32 inch computer monitor, a Herman Miller Aeron desk chair, a Cuisinart coffee maker with hot water maker, and an electrically adjustable standing desk. Altogether, this package is valued at $1,700*

HOW TO ENTER: No purchase or contribution necessary. There will be one drawing with one winner chosen. Entries may be made by making a contribution at michiganradio.org or 888-258-9866. Entries not associated with a contribution can be made only by calling 888-258-9866.

The Home Office Sweepstakes is open for entry Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 6am through Friday, October 8, 2021 at 6:30 pm Eastern Time. Michigan Radio sustaining members are automatically entered.

ELIGIBILITY: Anyone 18 years of age or older and in the United States can enter the Home Office Sweepstakes except employees of Michigan Radio, their immediate family or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited by law.

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: The winning name (and three backup winners) will be selected by random drawing no later than Monday, October 11, 2021 Winner will be sent notification via telephone or email that day. If any winner is unable or unable to collect their prize or does not respond to the notification within 5 days, the unawarded prize will go to the first back-up winner and subsequent back-up winners thereof until prize is awarded. Winners must pick up items from Michigan Radio’s studios in Ann Arbor. Winners must provide their social security number. The chances of winning are dependent upon the number of entrants. The winners’ names will be kept on file at Michigan Radio and will be available by writing to Michigan Radio, Development Department, 535 W. William Street, Suite 110, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103

GENERAL: By participating in the Fall 2021Home Office Sweepstakes, participants agree to these Official Rules, and that Michigan Radio, its agents and employees will have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind resulting from their use of the prize or their participation in the giveaway. Prize is nontransferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. There can be no substitutions for a prize. Michigan Radio may use winners’ names for publicity purposes without further compensation.

*Taxes and expenses as a result of winning this prize are the responsibility of the winners. Winners may receive a 1099 with the above stated value in accordance with applicable law.

Participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules, and by all decisions of Michigan Radio with respect to the administration of the giveaway and the choice of winners. One entry per person. Multiple entries are not allowed and will not increase the chances of winning.

