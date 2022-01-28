Win tickets to the Michigan International Auto Show in Grand Rapids - Feb. 3-6, 2022

Win a pair of tickets to the Michigan International Auto Show, February 3 - 6, 2022 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

Here's your greatest annual opportunity to shop your next new car, view the hottest new vehicles, and check out soon to be released models!

Experience what drives you and explore all the new technology, innovation, and performance features the auto industry is showcasing at the show with your family or friends. Let’s put it in drive!

Presented by the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association.

Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4, 2022: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5: 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: Adults: $12 Children 6-14: $5

5 winners will each receive a four pack of tickets. Deadline to enter is January 31, 2022. Contest rules available here.