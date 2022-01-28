© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Contests

Win tickets to the Michigan International Auto Show in Grand Rapids - Feb. 3-6, 2022

Michigan Radio | By Suzanne Belanger
Published January 28, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST
Michigan International Auto Show

Win a pair of tickets to the Michigan International Auto Show, February 3 - 6, 2022 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

Here's your greatest annual opportunity to shop your next new car, view the hottest new vehicles, and check out soon to be released models!

Experience what drives you and explore all the new technology, innovation, and performance features the auto industry is showcasing at the show with your family or friends. Let’s put it in drive!

Presented by the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association.

Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4, 2022: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5: 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 6: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: Adults: $12 Children 6-14: $5

5 winners will each receive a four pack of tickets. Deadline to enter is January 31, 2022. Contest rules available here.

Tags

ContestsStation ContestContests
Suzanne Belanger
Suzanne Belanger is a Marketing Associate at Michigan Radio, coordinating community and media partnerships, public relations, special events, and more. She started working in radio when she was 14 years old at her hometown station in Delphos, Ohio. Throughout her radio career, she’s worked at a number of stations in Ohio, Florida and Michigan.
See stories by Suzanne Belanger