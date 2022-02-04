Win tickets to the Grand Rapids Boat Show - Feb. 16-20, 2022

Win a four pack of tickets to the Grand Rapids Boat Show, February 16-20, 2022 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

A West Michigan tradition! In its 77th year, the Grand Rapids Boat Show is launching into an era where they'll be showing their broadest array of power boats ever — five acres of them — especially for the Great Lakes! The array of Motor Yachts, Cruisers, Runabouts, Fishing Boats, and Ski and Wakeboard Inboards is exceptional. Pontoon Boats continue to excel in new designs, features and cruising abilities.

2022 Show Dates & Hours:

Wednesday, February 16: 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday, February 17: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, February 18: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 19: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 20: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission is $12 for Adults, $4 Children 6-14

Deadline to enter is February 13, 2022. Contest rules available here.