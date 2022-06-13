PRIZE: Three winners of the sweepstakes will receive one $50 (fifty dollar) gas gift card. This package is valued at $50*

HOW TO ENTER: No purchase or contribution necessary. There will be three drawings with three winners chosen. Entries may be made by making a contribution at michiganradio.org or 888-258-9866. Entries not associated with a contribution can be made only by emailing membership@michiganradio.org.

The Take Michigan Radio with You Gas Gift Card Sweepstakes is open for entry Friday, June 10, 2022 through Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11:59p EST. Michigan Radio sustaining members are automatically entered.

ELIGIBILITY: Anyone 18 years of age or older and in the United States can enter the Take Michigan Radio with You Gas Gift Card Sweepstakes except employees of Michigan Radio, their immediate family or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited by law.

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: The winning names (and backup winners) will be selected by random drawing no later than July 8th. Winner will be sent notification via telephone or email that day. If the winner is unwilling to accept their prize or does not respond to the notification within 5 days, the unawarded prize will go to the first back-up winner and subsequent back-up winners thereof until the prize is awarded. For tax reporting purposes, winners must provide their social security number. The chances of winning are dependent upon the number of entrants. The winners’ names will be kept on file at Michigan Radio and will be available by writing to Michigan Radio, Development Department, 535 W. William Street, Suite 110, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103

GENERAL: By participating in the Take Michigan Radio with You Gas Gift Card Sweepstakes, participants agree to these Official Rules, and that Michigan Radio, its agents and employees will have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind resulting from their use of the prize or their participation in the giveaway. Prize is nontransferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. There can be no substitutions for a prize. Michigan Radio may use winners’ names for publicity purposes without further compensation.

*Taxes and expenses as a result of winning this prize are the responsibility of the winners. Winners may receive a 1099 with the above stated value in accordance with applicable law.

Participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules, and by all decisions of Michigan Radio with respect to the administration of the giveaway and the choice of winners. One entry per person. Multiple entries are not allowed and will not increase the chances of winning.