Former Flint Police chief to stand trial on gambling charges

A former Flint Police Chief will stand trial on illegal gambling and other charges.

It’s been nearly 20 years since Bradford Barksdale retired as Flint’s Chief of Police. He left the job in 2004.

In 2018, Barksdale, along with Alvin and Adam Crossnoe, was charged with allegedly operating gambling equipment without a casino license. The three men operated West Point Arcade in Flint.

Last week, Alvin and Adam Crossnoe entered guilty pleas.

Adam Crossnoe pleaded to one count of gambling violations-misdemeanor. A judge sentenced him to two years probation.

Alvin Crossnoe pleaded to one felony count of attempted gambling violations. He could face up to five years in prison when he is sentenced in December.

Monday, Judge David Guinn decided there is enough probable cause to send the charges against Barksdale to trial.

The former police chief faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on three counts, including gambling activities, using a computer to commit a crime and possession of a short barrel gun.

No future court date for Bradford Barksdale has been scheduled.

