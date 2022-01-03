© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Criminal Justice & Legal System

Family of teen who died after being restrained at shuttered Michigan youth center settles second wrongful death lawsuit

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 3, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST
Lakeside.jpg
Dustin Dwyer
/
Michigan Radio

The family of a 16-year-old boy who was restrained at a shuttered western Michigan youth center and died two days later of cardiac arrest has settled a second wrongful death lawsuit in the case.

The settlement between the family of Cornelius Fredrick and Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo was approved December 29 by a Kalamazoo County judge.

It was reached out of court and filed under seal, so no details are available.

Another lawsuit was settled December 2 in federal court for the Western District of Michigan.

Frederick died after he was restrained for 10 minutes at the center on April 29, 2020.

Criminal Justice & Legal SystemCornelius FrederickLakeside Academy
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press
