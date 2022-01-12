© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Criminal Justice & Legal System

Michigan teen charged in Oxford High School shooting makes first appearance in trial court

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 12, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST
A Michigan teenager charged in a mass shooting that left four students dead at his high school and others wounded has made his first appearance in trial court.

15-year-old Ethan Crumbley was arraigned Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court via video from the jail.

He's being held on first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges.

Crumbley is charged as an adult in the November 30 shooting at Oxford High School.

His attorneys on Friday waived his preliminary examination, moving the case toward trial.

Through his attorney Wednesday, the 15-year-old entered a plea of not guilty.

Criminal Justice & Legal SystemOxfordoxford high school shooting
The Associated Press
