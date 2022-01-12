Michigan teen charged in Oxford High School shooting makes first appearance in trial court

A Michigan teenager charged in a mass shooting that left four students dead at his high school and others wounded has made his first appearance in trial court.

15-year-old Ethan Crumbley was arraigned Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court via video from the jail.

He's being held on first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges.

Crumbley is charged as an adult in the November 30 shooting at Oxford High School.

His attorneys on Friday waived his preliminary examination, moving the case toward trial.

Through his attorney Wednesday, the 15-year-old entered a plea of not guilty.