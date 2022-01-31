© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Criminal Justice & Legal System

Some schools to require parents to sign safer gun storage forms in wake of Oxford shooting

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published January 31, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST
generic classroom photo
Element5Digital
/
unsplash
Some school districts in Michigan plan to require parents to receive information about gun storage in the wake of the Oxford High shooting.

Some school districts are taking steps to ask parents to make sure their kids can't get access to guns at home, after a shooting at Oxford High School on November 30 took the lives of four students.

Experts are concerned about increasing rates of gun violence as a cause of death for children.

They say children who use guns in violent acts often get the weapons from their own homes, as it's alleged the Oxford High School shooter did.

Starting next year, Bloomfield Hills Schools is planning to require parents to acknowledge receiving information on safer gun storage — including the importance of storing firearms locked up, unloaded, and separate from ammunition.

Birmingham Public Schools recently passed a similar measure, and Royal Oak schools and Ann Arbor Public Schools are considering similar measures.

Tags

Criminal Justice & Legal Systemgun safety
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Related Content