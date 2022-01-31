Some schools to require parents to sign safer gun storage forms in wake of Oxford shooting

Some school districts are taking steps to ask parents to make sure their kids can't get access to guns at home, after a shooting at Oxford High School on November 30 took the lives of four students.

Experts are concerned about increasing rates of gun violence as a cause of death for children.

They say children who use guns in violent acts often get the weapons from their own homes, as it's alleged the Oxford High School shooter did.

Starting next year, Bloomfield Hills Schools is planning to require parents to acknowledge receiving information on safer gun storage — including the importance of storing firearms locked up, unloaded, and separate from ammunition.

Birmingham Public Schools recently passed a similar measure, and Royal Oak schools and Ann Arbor Public Schools are considering similar measures.

