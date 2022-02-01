© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Criminal Justice & Legal System

MI AG joins Chatfield investigation

Michigan Radio | By Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published February 1, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST
lee-chatfield-horiz.png
Michigan's attorney general's office is investigating former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office has joined the investigation into former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield. Authorities said they are looking into allegations of financial misconduct and sexual assault.

Chatfield, a Republican from northern Michigan, served as the House leader during the 2019-2020 session of the Legislature.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Dana Nessel confirmed the department is assisting a Michigan State Police investigation but would provide no further details.

“The Department is assisting the Michigan State Police as it continues its investigation. We will not be commenting further given this remains open and ongoing,” read the e-mail from press secretary Lynsey Mukomel.

Chatfield’s sister-in-law has accused the former speaker of sexual assault while she was a teenager. She said those assaults continued for more than a decade.

Chatfield has acknowledged an affair and says the relationship was consensual and took place while she was an adult.

Her attorney has also alleged unspecified financial misdeeds. Chatfield was a prolific fundraiser while serving as speaker.

The Detroit News reported Monday that Chatfield’s political accounts channeled roughly 900 thousand dollars to relatives, staffers, and affiliated consulting firms.

Tags

Criminal Justice & Legal Systemlee chatfield
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta | MPRN
Related Content