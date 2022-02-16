© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Criminal Justice & Legal System

Rep. Jewell Jones pleads guilty to charges connected to drunk driving arrest

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published February 16, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST
Jones_401x401.jpg
Michigan House of Representatives
St. Rep. Jewell Jones

A Democratic state lawmaker was in court Wednesday to plead guilty in connection with a drunk driving arrest last year.

State Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) pled guilty to operating while intoxicated, resisting and obstructing a police officer and attempted escape, among other charges. Three other charges were dismissed. Jones entered his pleas during a hearing in Livingston Circuit Court.

Last April, Jones was involved in an accident near Fowlerville. A police report contends his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

At the scene, Jones allegedly interfered with EMS and police officers.

Later Jones was charged with tampering with his electronic alcohol monitoring device. He also allegedly brought a handcuff key into jail. That led to the escape charge.

Jones is serving his final term of his term-limited tenure in the state House.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced next month.

