Criminal Justice & Legal System

Ohio woman charged with threatening Black Michigan lawmakers

Michigan Radio | By Rick Pluta | MPRN,
The Associated Press
Published March 15, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office is bringing charges against an Ohio woman for threatening voicemails allegedly left for two Michigan state legislators.

An Ohio woman has been ordered to appear in a Lansing courtroom on March 31 to face charges of terrorism and ethnic intimidation related to phone messages allegedly left with two Michigan lawmakers.

“You won’t see the bullet coming. Let me tell you that” was part of one of the voicemail messages, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s office. Also: “We’ll be coming to Michigan soon to remove you from your post” and “You’re going to die.”

The graphic messages also included racial and gender slurs, and were left with the offices of Democratic state Representatives Cynthia Johnson of Detroit and Sarah Anthony of Lansing. Both are Black.

Sandra Bachman of Batavia in southern Ohio is charged with two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services, one count of ethnic intimidation, and one count of a threat of terrorism for the alleged messages. The terrorism charge alone carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

It was not immediately clear if Bachman had a lawyer.

“The rise in threats against elected officials will not be tolerated,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement from her office. “Those who think hiding behind a phone or a keyboard will prevent them from facing criminal charges are severely mistaken.”

Criminal Justice & Legal System cynthia johnsonsarah anthony
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
