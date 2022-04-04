Jury deliberations underway in Michigan Gov. Whitmer plot

A jury in Michigan has started deliberations in the trial of four men accused of hatching a plan to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The jury picked a leader late Friday afternoon, following hours of closing arguments from lawyers and started discussing the case Monday.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Three also face additional charges. Croft is from Delaware while the others are from Michigan.

Jurors were told they can convict the men if they find there was a "mutual understanding" to get the Democratic governor, even if the goal wasn't met. Defense lawyers argue that the group was manipulated by an informant who was taking direction for months from the FBI.