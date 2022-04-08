© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Criminal Justice & Legal System

2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press,
Emma Winowiecki
Published April 8, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT
Updated April 8, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT
Defendants and Judge Robert Jonker
Carole Kabrin
/
For Michigan Radio

Jurors have acquitted two of four defendants of conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer but couldn't agree on a verdict for two others.

The jury found Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta not guilty on all charges.

Caserta faced one count of kidnapping conspiracy, while Harris faced four charges: one count of kidnapping conspiracy, one count of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, one count of possession of an unregistered destructive device, and one count of possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

Adam Fox and and Barry Croft, Jr. were both charged with kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, with Croft also facing an additional charge of possession of an unregistered destructive device.

The jury issued no verdict on all counts for both Fox and Croft, leading U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker to declare a mistrial.

Defense attorneys portrayed their clients as weekend warriors prone to wild talk, who were often stoned. They said FBI undercover agents and informants tricked the men into agreeing to a conspiracy.

Prosecutors entered evidence that the men discussed abducting Whitmer before the FBI sting began.

Jury deliberations started Monday, after a 14-day trial.

JoAnne Huls, Chief of Staff to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, issued a statement in response to the rulings:

“Today, Michiganders and Americans—especially our children—are living through the normalization of political violence. The plot to kidnap and kill a governor may seem like an anomaly. But we must be honest about what it really is: the result of violent, divisive rhetoric that is all too common across our country. There must be accountability and consequences for those who commit heinous crimes. Without accountability, extremists will be emboldened."

This is a developing story.

Tags

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
Emma Winowiecki
Emma is a producer for the digital content team at Michigan Radio. Her duties span all things web-related, from news reporting and photography to digital fundraising and graphic design.
